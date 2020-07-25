Phineas and Ferb the Movie – New Song Revealed #SDCC

After several years of hiatus of making every day of summer vacation count, Phineas and Ferb are back on Disney+ with their second film, Candace Against the Universe. In a Comic-Con @Home panel, series creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh revealed everything they can about the project and showed off a new clip and song from the film. The panel also featured director Bob Bowen and stars Ashley Tisdale (Candace), Vincent Martella (Phineas), Maulik Pancholy (Baljeet), and Dee Bradley Baker (Perry the Platypus).

Everyone was excited to return to the universe, even under strange circumstances. The film had to finish production with animators drawing from home, and most of the actors recorded their lines from home as well. We actually get to see Povenmire in his home studio, decked out in Perry the Platypus teal and black soundproofing panels.

The panel also premiered a clip from the opening of the movie where Candace sings one of 11 new songs for the film, "A Beautiful Day." Tisdale mentioned she felt some anxiety around singing the song since her voice has grown, and she still wanted Candace to have that same teenagery voice, but the panel agrees– she nailed it. In it, Candace vows to keep her head cool and not get antagonized by her brothers doing ridiculous things she needs to bust them for, only to find they've built a giant robot clown in the backyard who is juggling Phineas and Ferb and all their friends up in the air.

Most of the series' cast reprises their roles, including Ashley Tisdale as Candace. In the film, Phineas and Ferb have to rescue Candace after she is kidnapped by space aliens (played by Thomas Middleditch and Diedrich Bader) and finds a utopia on their planet. Other guest stars include Wayne Brady, who they said gave one of their favorite voice performances in the history of the show, and Ali Wong who plays "the ruler of this other planet, whose name is Super Super Big Doctor" revealed Povenmire, explaining their alien language just works that way. They also revealed there's a big joke that Candace's name has a special meaning in their alien language as well.

Fans of the show may have a sort of Comic-Book-guy reaction to the plot. "Excuse me, Candace already went to space and was worshiped by Martians in the episode "Unfair Science Fair Redux (Another Story)" It was excellent, and the "Queen of Mars" song was rated Number 9 on the Cliptastic Countdown."

Other highlights to look forward to according to the panel? Doofenschmirtz has a show-stopping musical number (always a bonus). Baljeet gets to provide some meta-textual commentary because "his entire arc is based around his obsession with this tv show." While not revealing too much more, they heavily implied it's similar to something like Justin Long's character in Galaxy Quest, where his obsession ends up saving the day.

And if that wasn't enough, Perry supposedly has a musical number, too? Dee Bradley Baker seemed a little miffed he didn't get to sing it, although he did say he made a noise for Perry on the spaceship that he called some of his finest work. Good joke. Overall, it sounds like a great Phineas and Ferb movie. Considering that Across the Second Dimension set a pretty high bar, it still sounds like this can deliver.

You can watch the entire panel here. Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe will be released on Disney+ on August 28, 2020.