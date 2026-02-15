Picture of a Nymph: 88 Films Unveils Blu-Ray of Hong Kong Cult Film

Posted in: Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 88 films, A Chinest Ghost Story, blu-ray, joey wang, Picture of a Nymph, wu ma

88 Films is releasing the Blu-Ray of Picture of a Nymph, the best rip-off of A Chinese Ghost Story, with most of the original cast.

Quasi-classic Hong Kong supernatural martial arts extravaganza Picture of a Nymph is getting a limited edition Blu-Ray release from 88 Films, loaded with bonus content. The 1987 film was part of the trend of films starring Joey Wang, following her starring role as a romantic ghost in Tsui Hark and Ching Siu Tung's A Chinese Ghost Story, which was a big hit across Asia. In fact, it was a more elaborate, outright rip-off of the latter film, featuring several of its original cast (other than superstar Leslie Cheung) playing similar roles, and was directed by Wu Ma, who played the warrior-monk in that film and here plays a very similar role. Hong Kong movies in the 1980s were notoriously shameless about ripping off the hits. They were never dull.

Picture of a Nymph is a classic xianxia horror film about the fight against destructive demons and seducing an alluring spirit. Taoist scholar Tsui Hung-Chuen (Lawrence Ng, Dragon Inn) burns down his house during a battle with a demon. He takes refuge with monks Shih Erh (Yuen Biao, Project A) and Wu Men-Chu (Wu Ma, A Chinese Ghost Story) in an effort to keep the demons away. Their Holy protection doesn't stop the spirit Mo Chiu (Joey Wang, God of Gamblers) from entering Tsui's life. The wicked King Ghost (Elizabeth Lee, Long Arm of The Law, Part III) controls Mo Chiu. Tsui paints a portrait of Mo Chiu with the hopes that they can take refuge within the art. Can paint and canvas be a sanctuary for their love or just a new mystical battlefield?

Directed by Wu Ma (who starred as the Taoist warrior-priest in A Chinese Ghost Story and The Shaolin Avengers) and produced by Sammo Hung (Encounters Of The Spooky Kind), Picture of a Nymph unleashes the gravity-defying melee when the monks encounter insatiable demons. The forbidden romance between Tsui and Mo Chiu also takes flight inside the artwork. The Taoist's soul and heart are at risk in this spiritual adventure.

Special features include a 2K restoration of the original negative; remastered original Cantonese monaural soundtrack; newly translated English subtitles; rigid slip case with new artwork by Sean Longmore; a forty-page perfect-bound book, a premium art card, two audio commentaries with Frank Djeng and David West; an image gallery; and the original theatrical trailer.

Picture of a Nymph is out on March 10th.