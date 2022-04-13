Pixar Fans Can Now Bid For a Copy of The Incredibles Screenplay

These days, it seems as if Hollywood is dominated by superheroes. If you can keep up with all of the Marvel and DC action on television and in theaters, you are far more on top of things than I am! Before this craze kicked into high gear, though, superhero fans celebrated every time a truly excellent film came out and served as an example of what this genre can be at its heights. One of those films is from neither Marvel nor DC. It's from Pixar. Of course, we're talking about The Incredibles, the fan-favorite animated film that introduced a family of superheroes that would go on to become icons of the genre. Today, fans of The Incredibles have a unique opportunity to bid for the original script, which is now up for auction over at Heritage. Let's check it out.

Here's the full listing.

This is an original screenplay for the animated Disney/Pixar's Academy Award® winning film, The Incredibles. This script was a "For Your Consideration" Best Screenplay copy which was sent out to voting members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. With the launch of awards season comes the inevitable "For Your Consideration" awards campaigns. And with those come studios posting the screenplays they hope could be nominated for the various awards for which they would be eligible. That also means any folks who like to read screenplays get a bonanza of titles to pick from as the season progresses. A screenplay is a script for a film or television show. It includes dialogue as well as stage direction and character actions and movement.

The Incredibles was written by Brad Bird, who received an Academy Award nomination for Best Screenplay, Heritage Notes. The screenplay ended up losing to one of the most beloved films since the turn of the century, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which had a screenplay by Charlie Kaufman.

Heritage continues to note:

Scripts and Screenplays can be fun to read and collect. Scripts for big budget or award-winning films can be hard-to-find. This one is a real find and real winner!

Heritage notes that the script is marked in "Fine" condition. You can head over to Heritage Auctions right here to bid on this piece of Pixar history. Best of luck!