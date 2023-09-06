Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: disney, elemental, pixar, poster, tv spot

Pixar's Elemental Is Coming To Disney+ On September 13th

Disney and Pixar's Elemental is making its way to Disney+ on September 13th. The film initially opened soft, but chugged along week after week to a $480M worldwide box office.

Elemental was kind of a weird release for Pixar and Disney this summer. It was a summer that wasn't kind to films that weren't amazing, and Elemental was not a fantastic Pixar movie. That doesn't mean it was terrible; even when Pixar is mediocre, they are still very good, but after being kicked to the curb by COVID so many times and Lightyear underperforming, this couldn't be a worse time for Pixar to release a mediocre movie. The film came out and did not light the world on fire [get it? I'll see myself out], and everyone was loudly declaring that this was the end of Pixar and that this was a massive flop. Then, the film just kept chugging along week after week, and it kept hitting box office milestone after milestone. Now, it's sitting at $480M worldwide, and while not a massive hit, that is hardly a flop either. The film has the chance to get a second wind now that it is being released on Disney+. A new poster and TV spot announced that the film is jumping to the streaming service on September 13th.

Another thing that could have hurt Elemental was that June had many movie releases, movies are expensive, and we're all broke as a joke. So people couldn't afford to see multiple movies a month, so they might have chosen something else rather than check out the Pixar movie that isn't incredible. We'll see if Elemental pulls an Encanto and gains many new fans once it lands on Disney+. Also debuting that day is Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental and the short Carl's Date.

"Opening in theaters this summer, Disney and Pixar's "Elemental" is among 2023's top 10-grossing films worldwide, earning $480 million in global box office. Set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together, the original feature film introduces Ember (voice of Leah Lewis), whose friendship with a fun and sappy guy named Wade (voice of Mamoudou Athie) challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, "Elemental" features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel, and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh.

Pixar director Peter Sohn takes viewers on a humorous personal journey through the inspiration behind Disney and Pixar's feature film "Elemental." "Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental" traces his parents' voyage from Korea to New York, explores his dad's former grocery shop in the heart of the Bronx, and delves into his choice of a career in animation rather than the family business. The documentary is a delightful look at the unexpected influences that led to the making of the comedy-adventure "Elemental." "Good Chemistry" is directed by Tony Kaplan and produced by Sureena Mann.

Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® Award winner Bob Peterson and produced by Kim Collins, "Carl's Date" finds Carl reluctantly agreeing to go on a date with a lady friend—but admittedly with no idea how dating works these days. Ever the helpful friend, Dug steps in to calm Carl's pre-date jitters and offer some tried-and-true tips for making friends—if you're a dog. The new short, which opened in front of "Elemental" in theaters on June 16th, joins an existing collection of shorts, "Dug Days," that follow the humorous misadventures of the lovable pup with the high-tech collar. "Dug Days" is currently streaming on Disney+."

Elemental: Summary, Release Date, Cast List

It's easy to imagine the wind having attitude or fire being angry. A happy bunch of flowers could absolutely brighten the day of a lonely pot of dirt. And water might be calm and collected one day and in a big hurry the next. Disney and Pixar's Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, earth- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted, and fiery young woman whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in and the person she wants to be.

Joining the previously announced voice cast, including Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, respectively, are Ronnie del Carmen as Ember's soon-to-be-retired dad, Bernie; Shila Ommi as Ember's love-seeking mom, Cinder; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade's stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale; Catherine O'Hara as Wade's welcoming mom, Brook; Mason Wertheimer as Ember's admiring earth neighbor, Clod; and Joe Pera as an overgrown city bureaucrat, Fern. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film's original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman. It was released in theaters on June 16th and will stream to Disney+ on September 13th.

