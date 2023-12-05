Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: disney, luca, pixar, soul, turning red

Pixar's Turning Red, Soul, And Luca Are Getting Theatrical Releases

Pixar is returning to the big screen in the best way as Disney announces thet the three Disney+ releases (Luca, Soul, Turning Red) are coming to theaters.

Article Summary Pixar's Soul, Turning Red, and Luca set for theatrical release after Disney+ debuts.

COVID-19's impact on Pixar shifted its lineup to streaming, affecting theatrical presence.

Disney utilizes quiet early 2024 for Pixar screenings, building hype for Inside Out 2.

Release dates range from Jan to Mar 2024, with tickets on sale from January 2, 2024.

If a studio got the shortest end of the shortest in terms of COVID-19 kneecapping its releases, it might be Pixar Animation. The once doll of the Disney Empire, the first hit came when Onward had its theatrical run cut short due to the rising cases and the beginning of the pandemic. The next three theatrical releases from Pixar were shifted to Disney+. While Soul made sense since it was December 2020, no one was going anywhere. Luca was a more mixed reaction as it was the summer of 2021, and people were starting to go out again. Turning Red getting switched to Disney+ felt like a nail in the coffin for the studio, and they would always be sent off to streaming only. In March 2022, we here at Bleeding Cool suggested, at the very least, that the three Disney+ releases deserved some theatrical release. When we got the chance to speak to people directly at Pixar earlier this year for the Elemental press day, we told them again. And while we're not saying we are taking credit for these announcements, we might be taking a little credit since today, Disney announced that all three films would be getting theatrical releases.

This is the perfect time to do something like this as well. Early 2024 is looking absolutely barren for Disney releases with all of the strike delays. So why not drive up hype for Inside Out 2 while bringing people into theaters when there aren't any other Disney releases for them to check out. Tickets for the engagement go on sale on January 2, 2024. Soul will be released on January 12, 2024, Turning Red on February 9, 2024, and Luca on March 22, 2024. Below is a poster, a brief trailer for the event, and some of the press release with more details, including what shorts will be attached to what movie.

Pixar's COVID-19 Releases Come To The Big Screen

ABOUT "SOUL" (Jan. 12, 2024)

What is it that makes you…YOU? Pixar Animation Studios' "Soul," Oscar® winner for best animated feature film, introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what's great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life's most important questions. Directed by Academy Award® winner Pete Docter ("Inside Out," "Up"), co-directed by Kemp Powers ("Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," "One Night in Miami"—Oscar® nominee for best adapted screenplay) and produced by Academy Award winner Dana Murray, p.g.a. (Pixar short "Lou"), Disney and Pixar's "Soul" also won the Oscar for best achievement in music written for motion picture (original score by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste), as well as Golden Globes® for best motion picture—animated and best original score—motion picture (Reznor, Ross, Batiste), and GRAMMY® for best score soundtrack for visual media (Reznor, Ross, Batiste). "Soul" will open in theaters on Jan. 12, 2024.

In "Burrow," a young rabbit embarks on a journey to dig the burrow of her dreams, despite not having a clue what she's doing. Rather than reveal to her neighbors her imperfections, she digs herself deeper and deeper into trouble. After hitting (bed)rock bottom, she learns there is no shame in asking for help. Directed by Madeline Sharafian and produced by Mike Capbarat, "Burrow" is part of Pixar Animation Studios' SparkShorts program.

ABOUT "TURNING RED" (Feb. 9, 2024)

Disney and Pixar's "Turning Red" introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren't enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she "poofs" into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short "Bao") and produced by Lindsey Collins ("Finding Dory"), "Turning Red" was nominated for an Academy Award for best animated feature film, as well as a Golden Globe for best motion picture—animated. "Turning Red" opens in theaters Feb. 9, 2024.

Pixar Animation Studios' SparkShort "Kitbull," directed by Rosana Sullivan and produced by Kathryn Hendrickson, reveals an unlikely connection that sparks between two creatures: a fiercely independent stray kitten and a pit bull. Together, they experience friendship for the first time.

ABOUT "LUCA" (March 22, 2024)

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar's original feature film "Luca" is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca (voice of Jacob Tremblay) shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, Alberto (voice of Jack Dylan Grazer), but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water's surface. Directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa ("La Luna") and produced by Andrea Warren ("Lava," "Cars 3"), "Luca" was nominated for an Oscar for best animated feature film and a Golden Globe for best motion picture—animated. "Luca" releases in theaters on March 22, 2024.

In Pixar Animation Studios' Academy Award®-winning short film "For the Birds," small birds mock a big bird who tries to join them on a telephone wire. Written and directed by Ralph Eggleston and produced by Karen Dufilho-Rosen, "For the Birds" initially opened in front of Disney and Pixar's "Monsters, Inc." in 2001.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!