Pixar's Turning Red Will Stream To Disney+ Exclusively March 11th

In a move that isn't surprising but is really unfortunate, another Pixar movie will be skipping a theatrical release. In a press release sent out by Disney, the studio announced that they would be streaming Turning Red directly to Disney+ on March 11th. In the release, they cited the "delayed box office recovery," which is likely going to get worse in the coming weeks as the new COVID variant throws the world into chaos. The fate of other Disney releases remains up in the air, and we'll have to see how things go in the coming weeks.

"Disney+ subscribers around the world enthusiastically embraced Pixar's Academy Award-winning 'Soul' and the critically-acclaimed "Luca" when they premiered exclusively on the service and we look forward to bringing them Pixar's next incredible feature film 'Turning Red'," said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. "Given the delayed box office recovery, particularly for family films, flexibility remains at the core of our distribution decisions as we prioritize delivering the unparalleled content of The Walt Disney Company to audiences around the world."

Disney and Pixar's "Turning Red" introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships, and body weren't enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she "poofs" into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short "Bao") and produced by Lindsey Collins "Turning Red releases on March 11, 2022.