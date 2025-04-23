Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Predator: Badlands

Predator: Badlands – First Teaser Trailer, Poster, And 6 Images

20th Century has released the teaser, poster, and six new images from Predator: Badlands, which will be released in theaters on November 7th.

Predator: Badlands follows a young Predator and Thia on a quest for the ultimate foe on a remote planet.

Elle Fanning stars alongside Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi under the direction of Dan Trachtenberg.

Predator franchise hopes for another hit like Prey, with a full theatrical run in IMAX and premium screens.

Predator fans are being well fed this year because not only are they getting two films, but they are getting two films that both look excellent. We got our first look at the animated movie a couple of weeks ago, but the teaser that we initially saw during the Disney CinemaCon presentation has made its way online (or it appears to be the same teaser anyway). We also got a poster and six new images. Prey was such a runaway hit that, obviously, no one saw coming because they didn't even bother to give it a theatrical release. Was that movie lightning in a bottle? These next two films are going to be the true test of that, and Predator: Badlands is getting a full theatrical run in IMAX. As someone with no investment in this universe or franchise, this looks interesting and fresh in the same way Prey did to someone who might not know any of the previous lore. And Elle Fanning is fantastic and always picks such fun projects.

Predator: Badlands – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Predator: Badlands, the newest entry in the Predator franchise, is directed by Dan Trachtenberg (Prey). Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere.

Predator: Badlands, which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg and produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, Brent O'Connor.

