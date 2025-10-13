Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: predfator: badlands, prey

Predator: Badlands – Tickets On Sale, Prey Double Feature, And More

Tickets for Predator: Badlands are officially on sale, along with tickets for a Prey and Predator: Badlands double, a new TV spot, and 5 new posters.

Article Summary Predator: Badlands tickets are now on sale ahead of its exclusive theatrical release on November 7.

A special double feature with Prey is set for November 5, with advanced tickets available at major chains.

New TV spot and five posters unveiled for Predator: Badlands, building excitement for the franchise's return.

Early access screenings are available for fans who want to see Predator: Badlands before its wide release.

We're about to enter into some extremely annoying discourse because tickets for Predator: Badlands are officially on sale, and that means everyone is seeing that the movie is rated PG-13. Certain people will likely freak out and declare that there is no possible way for a Predator movie to be good with a PG-13 rating. However, an advantage that Predator: Badlands has that other Predator movies lack is that there aren't many humans running around. Blood and gore for humans and blood and gore for aliens are two different things, and we can see extremely graphic alien-on-alien violence with a PG-13, so let's skip the discourse.

Actually, let's skip the discourse and celebrate the fact that we're getting a double feature with Prey. That movie doing as well as it did is the reason Predator: Badlands is getting a full theatrical run. This could be one of the few times Prey will be in theaters, so absolutely check that out. According to the AMC website, the Prey and Predator: Badlands double feature is scheduled for November 5th, and advanced tickets are now on sale. If you don't want to see a double feature but want to see the movie early, there are early access screenings for just Predator: Badlands as well.

Finally, we got a new TV spot and five new posters as well.

Predator: Badlands – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Predator: Badlands, the newest entry in the Predator franchise, is directed by Dan Trachtenberg (Prey). Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere.

Predator: Badlands, which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg and produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O'Connor.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!