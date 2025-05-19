Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Hulu, Movies | Tagged: Predator: Killer of Killers

Predator: Killer of Killers – New Trailer, Images, And Poster Released

20th Century released the new official trailer, images, and a new poster for Predator: Killer of Killers, which will stream on Hulu on June 6th.

This animated anthology explores Predator encounters in Viking, samurai-era Japan, and WWII time periods.

The film takes inspiration from the success of Prey, expanding on the franchise's creative storytelling.

Predator: Killer of Killers promises fresh battles as history's fiercest warriors face the ultimate hunter.

Predator fans are eating well this year, and this is what happens when a studio learns the right lessons from a critically acclaimed film. They all thought Prey was something to be dropped off on streaming and forgotten about within weeks, but instead, there is a decent chance it would have done numbers at the box office if it had gotten a theatrical release. The reviews were absolutely stellar, and after so many years of films of varying quality, someone figured out the Predator. So, 20th Century and Disney gave director Dan Trachtenberg a sequel, Predator: Badlands, with the full weight of a theatrical release, but they are also letting him release an anthology animated film on Hulu as well. Predator: Killer of Killers is right around the corner, and we got a new trailer, poster, and images today. I think this looks pretty cool, even as someone with barely a baseline knowledge of this franchise.

One of the things people liked about Prey was the unique way we saw Naru fighting this thing. Predator: Killer of Killers is an anthology told over different time periods in different cultures, so we could see how different people would approach a fight with one of the greatest hunters of all time. Essentially, a bunch of shorter versions of Prey. Sounds fun.

Predator: Killer of Killers – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Predator: Killer of Killers is an original animated action-adventure film set in the Predator universe that will premiere on June 6, 2025, exclusively on Hulu.

The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause. But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent – the ultimate killer of killers.

Predator: Killer of Killers is directed by Dan Trachtenberg with Josh Wassung, from animation company The Third Floor, serving as co-director. The film stars Lindsay LaVanchy, Louis Ozawa, Rick Gonzalez, and Michael Biehn and is written by Micho Robert Rutare and story by Trachtenberg and Rutare, based on characters created by Jim Thomas & John Thomas. The producers are John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, p.g.a., Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, p.g.a., with Lawrence Gordon, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Stefan Grube as executive producers.

