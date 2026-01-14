Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Trailer | Tagged: paramount, scream 7

Scream 7: New TV Spot, New Poster Released As Sequel Hits Soon

A new TV spot and poster have been released for Scream 7. The latest sequel in the franchise releases on February 27. Will it be the last?

Article Summary Scream 7 releases February 27 with a new TV spot and poster, ramping up anticipation for the sequel.

Legacy cast members like Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox return, joined by surprise familiar faces.

Kevin Williamson, original Scream writer, returns to direct, aiming to recapture classic slasher vibes.

Concerns rise over the franchise's direction, as some fans crave a focus on newer characters and stories.

Scream 7 is coming out in just a few weeks now, and a new TV spot and poster have been released. Basically, everyone who has ever been in one of the films is back. The cast includes Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Anna Camp, Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, McKenna Grace, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Joel McHale, Mark Consuelos, and Sam Rechner. Also back are Scott Foley, Matthew Lillard, and David Arquette, all three of whom have died in previous installments—two Ghostfaces and arguably the second most important character of the franchise. Even Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original film, returns as director, working from a script he co-wrote with Gary Busick.

Scream 7 Looks To Scare Up Some Winter Bucks At The Box Office

Here is the official synopsis: "When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all."

I am still not convinced this won't be terrible. Those trailers and TV spots make this look like a TV movie, a problem many Paramount projects have had as of late. I am about ready to leave the legacy cast behind. I was much more interested in the new generation that starred in the last two films and where they seemed to be heading with that story, but we all know what happened there. No matter how you feel about that and how it played out, it is hard to argue that it would not have been the more exciting direction. I am just not that interested in Ghostface running around and being clumsy while chasing Neve and Courtney anymore. Let this era die and bring us some more fresh blood, and I will be more excited.

Scream 7 will be in theaters on February 27.

