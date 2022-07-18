Prey: New Spot For Predator Hulu Film Debuts, SDCC Premiere Days Away

Prey, the newest film in the Predator saga, is just days away from making its debut at SDCC, and a new, brief spot was posted to the official Twitter account today. Directed by 10 Cloverfield Lane's Dan Trachtenberg, the film is one of the most anticipated of the annual event and a big swing by Hulu and 20th Century Studios to try and reinvigorate the 30+-year-old franchise. The film is set 300 years before the first Predator film, in the world of the Comanche Nation. You can see the new spot below.

Prey Hits Hulu on August 5th

Producer John Davis recently had a conversation where he told Collider, "[Prey] has more akin to The Revenant than it does any film in the Predator canon," further adding: "You'll know what I mean once you see it. I think this is a worthy complement to the first one," he adds. "It's going to be as good." Big words those are."I think our Predator in my mind, not only does he exist, you know, 300 years before, but I think in sci-fi movie terms, time moves very slowly. If the way that Star Wars functions or even Star Trek, you know, it's like 300 years. Ships aren't suddenly like so different. But I think this guy's perhaps from a different hemisphere of the planet and a little bit of a different breed," he adds. "So even his look is a little new; it's familiar but new. So I'm excited for people, even for diehard fans, to really see something they hadn't seen before." Trachtenberg said to ComicBook.com.

The cast for the film is comprised almost entirely of Native and First Nation's talent, including Amber Midthunder ("The Ice Road," "Roswell, New Mexico"), Harlan Kywayat, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp ("Sooyii"), Michelle Thrush ("The Journey Home"), and Julian Black Antelope ("Tribal"). It looks fantastic and is full of really creative action sequences and breathing new life into a franchise that desperately needs it. It is a shame that this will not see theaters, though, as some of this action looks tailor-made for the big screen. Maybe they will give it a short run. Look for reactions to start coming in for Prey this week.

Posted in: Hulu, Movies | Tagged: hulu, predator, prey