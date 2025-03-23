Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Amber Midthunder, film, hulu, prey, prey 2

Prey Star on If She's Been Approached for Another Predator Film

Amber Midthunder, star of the hit 2022 film Prey, reveals if she's expected to return for a sequel set within the Predator universe.

Prey, initially developed as a Predator spin-off, revitalized the franchise with a new story and historical setting when it dropped back in 2022. Starring Amber Midthunder as Naru, a young Comanche warrior, her performance quickly impressed audiences, contributing significantly to the film's critical success upon release. Now, as the franchise is set to expand with more Prey-centric stories, Midthunder's recent comments to Collider reveal her eagerness to return, even amidst uncertainty about any concrete plans.

Prey Star Says She's Uncertain of What's to Come with the Predator Franchise

When asked about any potential sequel plans, Midthunder offered a candid response, admitting, "I don't know what's happening [with Prey 2]," she revealed. "I genuinely don't. I also want to do another one. I would be happy to do another one. I love Dan Trachtenberg with my whole heart. I love that world, I love that character, and I think that there's some fun ideas out there that I've heard that are very cool."

Midthunder's enthusiasm for the franchise and her admiration for Trachtenberg is evident, but more importantly, she's also given fans a glimmer of hope with the notion that she's heard potential ideas about her character's next chapter. While Midthunder's return is not officially confirmed, she expressed interest, and the film's success makes it a strong possibility that we could see her pop up again in some capacity.

At the time of its release, Prey debuted as a streaming exclusive on Hulu, going on to earn widespread acclaim, not only for Midthunder's role but also for its gripping action sequences and commitment to conveying authentic representation. The film's success also demonstrated the potential for the Predator universe to still explore new narratives beyond the traditional sci-fi action setting after previously hitting a lull that prevented other Predator movies from connecting with moviegoers.

So, what do you think? Do you expect us to get a Prey 2? Or are the next in-universe films going to embrace an entirely different direction to keep audiences guessing? Share your opinions on a possible Prey sequel in the comments below.

