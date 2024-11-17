Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, dan trachtenberg, predator, Predator: Badlands, prey

Predator: Badlands Director on Crafting the Titular Character

The director of the upcoming film Predator: Badlands reveals the difficulties associated with adapting the titular character.

Article Summary Director Dan Trachtenberg discusses challenges in bringing emotional depth to Predator in Badlands.

Trachtenberg aims to honor the roots while adding complexity to the Predator character.

Prey director Trachtenberg co-writes Predator: Badlands, starring Elle Fanning.

Predator: Badlands set for a high-stakes survival story, releasing November 2025.

Director Dan Trachtenberg will return in late 2025 with another thrilling addition to the Predator franchise, Predator: Badlands.

Now, the director, who has previously gained universal acclaim for his work on 10 Cloverfield Lane and Prey, shared insights with Empire about what fans can expect from the upcoming film along with his desire to stick to the roots of the Predator franchise. Trachtenberg explains in conversation with the publication, "The creature is front and center, leading the charge. He's still badass, but there's something there that touches you emotionally, too. Creating a character you connect with but are also super-intimidated by has been challenging. But exciting."

What We Know About Trachtenberg's Return to the Predator Franchise

Based on the filmmaker's work with the Hulu film Prey, it's already become apparent that Trachtenberg has the stellar ability to balance action with character development, making the Predator not just a fearsome hunter but also a creature with intriguing complexities. Prey's innovative approach, set in a pre-colonial America, earned praise for its fresh perspective and commitment to authentic representation — featuring a side story that masterfully put the franchise back on the map. So, all things considered, it was definitely a smart call to allow Trachtenberg another chance to make an impact on the Predator universe.

In addition to directing the upcoming sci-fi/horror film, Trachtenberg has also co-written the flick alongside Patrick Aison, with Elle Fanning confirmed as the film's lead. The plot details of Predator: Badlands currently remain under wraps, but what we do know is that the film is set to follow two sisters in a desolate wasteland area where survival is a daily struggle. Between this new iteration of a vicious hunter and having to endure the elements, we can only assume these two sisters are about to experience a high-stakes fight for survival.

Predator: Badlands is currently scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on November 7, 2025, courtesy of 20th Century Studios.

