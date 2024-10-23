Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: chris hemsworth, paul king, prince charming

Prince Charming: Chris Hemsworth Reportedly In Talks To Join The Cast

Chris Hemsworth is reportedly in talks to play the titular character in the recently announced Prince Charming movie at Disney.

Article Summary Chris Hemsworth in talks for lead role in Disney's Prince Charming film, helmed by director Paul King.

Disney continues trend of live-action adaptations and spin-offs with modern focus on classic characters.

Paul King brings his adaptation success from Wonka and Paddington to this new Disney venture.

Early reports suggest film may not connect to Cinderella.

The other day, word came down through the trades that Disney was in the process of developing a Prince Charming film with Wonka and Paddington director Paul King behind the camera and co-writing the script with Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker. It was one of those announcements where it was, at the same time, the most random announcement you got on a Thursday or exactly the move you would expect from Disney these days. In nearly every aspect, the studio seems to be leaning into known IP rather than creating original stories these days, which is a shame. This studio helped define storytelling for decades, yet they are keen to rest on their laurels out of fear of failure. The project must be moving along nicely because Deadline is reporting that Chris Hemsworth is in talks to join the cast as the titular character.

A Prince Charming Movie Is A Very Modern Disney Idea

A Prince Charming movie seems really out of left field until you think about the trajectory Disney has been on for the last couple of years. Disney has been doing this a lot in the last decade or two. In the 90s, they made many sequels to their animated films. These days, it's either live-action remakes or spin-off films focusing on characters you wouldn't ever think would merit a solo movie. Cruella is one of the entries on this list, but it's also one of those films that worked weirdly, even if it was a mess. Disney will keep making them as long as the movies keep making money. Early reports say it will either severely downplay or not be connected to Cinderella at all.

However, much in the same way, we all side-eyed the absolute hell out of Wonka until quite literally the moment the movie came out; if there is any reason to have faith in a Prince Charming movie, it's Paul King. King seems to have a real special touch when it comes to adapting material and really bringing out the heart in stories. After Wonka did so well at Warner Bros. and the ongoing praise the Paddington movies continue to get, King probably had a lot of offers on the table, and the fact that he took this one out of all of them could be at least one reason to believe this film won't be a complete dumpster fire. We'll have to see what ends up happening; it wouldn't be the first time a film seemed to quietly fade into the background.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!