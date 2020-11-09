The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again Trailer Released By Netflix

Netflix has finally released the trailer for Vanessa Hudgens sequel The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again, and it does not disappoint. There are not just one Vanessa Hudgens or two Vanessa Hudgens running around but three! Three Vanessa Hudgens running amuck in this new film. The first Princess Switch film was a huge success, and Netflix is anticipating that this one will be as well; a third film is a go and will come out this time next year as well. You can see the trailer for The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again down below.

Princess Switch 2: Switched Again Synopsis

"When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin, it's up to her double Princess Stacy of Belgravia to get these star-crossed lovers back together… but the course of true love is complicated by the appearance of a handsome royal who's intent on stealing Margaret's heart. Throw in the unexpected arrival of Margaret's outrageous party girl cousin Fiona, a third look-alike who has ambitions of her own, and you have the recipe for Christmas triple trouble! Can Stacy and Margaret pull off ANOTHER switch so Margaret can spend more time with Kevin, just ahead of her of coronation? Or will a new lookalike, party girl Fiona, foil their holiday plans? The Princess Switch: Switched Again, starring Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens, and…Vanessa Hudgens."

This is one of the most anticipated holiday film releases this year, so expect next week for this to be all anyone is talking about on Twitter. Them, the countdown to part three, will begin. I wonder if we will get any teases. We will all find out next week when The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again hits Netflix.