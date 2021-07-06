The Purge Creator Hopes to Bring Frank Grillo Back for a Sixth Film

The Purge has become a niche horror sub-genre of its own since debuting in 2013, with the most recent film, The Forever Purge, being the fifth installment in the long-running film series.

Though the films have seen a few shifts in their eight years so far, there is still residual interest in exploring the return of fan-favorite characters from those involved – with one being Leo, played by Frank Grillo. His character first appeared in The Purge: Anarchy, and its follow-up, The Purge: Election Year, both earning a combined $220 million in the box office. Grillo departed The Purge films for the fourth and fifth; however, creator James DeMonaco is now looking to the future of the franchise with hopes of seeing Grillo return for another purge setting.

DeMonaco explains to SlashFilm, "Dude, my Purge 6 idea is all about Frank. It's all about the Leo character. Without giving anything away, I think he's off on his own, but he's going to be called back into action, hopefully on Purge 6, if we're lucky enough to do it. I hope that Leo comes back. That's the goal. When I came up with Purge 6, he was the center of the idea. I'm hoping that we get to do that with him."

The Forever Purge has been previously marketed as the final chapter of The Purge universe; however, this wouldn't be the first time in horror that things weren't so final. Saw is one example that had led to multiple potential conclusions and "final chapters" with the return through the new film Spiral and talks of a series, and Saw X.

The Purge has already made a move to television as well as the constant production of cinematic chapters, so if the creator has ideas and the studio believes there's potential for profit, it could very well live on.

Would you like to see Grillo make an epic comeback to the franchise?