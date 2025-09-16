Posted in: Clip, Movies, News | Tagged:

Rabbit Trap: Exploring The Idea Of Sound As Memory In A New Clip

Darcy (Dev Patel) discusses the nature of sound in a new clip from Rabbit Trap, which started its limited release on September 12th.

Article Summary Dev Patel delves into the concept of sound and memory in a new clip from Rabbit Trap, now in limited release.

Rabbit Trap began its limited theatrical run on September 12th after a hit debut at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

The film offers an introspective look at sound as a living force, weaving mystery and psychological tension throughout.

Darcy and Daphne's rural move unlocks strange phenomena, sparking haunting questions about perception and reality.

Now that the summer blockbuster season is coming to an end, the fall season means the awards contenders, but it also means that films that premiered at festivals are going to start making their way around in limited releases. You might have a theater in your town that caters to limited releases and smaller productions, so do some scouting. Rabbit Trap is one of those smaller releases that you might have to do a little hunting to find, but it is technically in theaters as of the 12th, following a successful premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. We got the trailer about a month ago, and this film looks fascinating. Magnolio Pictures released a new clip this week where Darcy (Dev Patel) is asked about the concept of sound and whether he believes it is alive.

Rabbit Trap: Cast List, Release Date, Summary

Rabbit Trap, written and directed by Bryn Chainey, stars Dev Patel, Rosy McEwen, and Jade Croot. It will be released in theaters on September 12, 2025.

Darcy (Patel) and Daphne (McEwen) Davenport are freshly decamped from London and taking up residence in an isolated cottage deep in the Welsh countryside in search of creative renewal and acoustic inspiration. When the couple set about exploring their new environs, recording instruments in tow, Darcy stumbles upon a "faerie circle" that emits a strange, unidentifiable frequency; this odd discovery is followed closely by the appearance of an otherworldly child (Croot) who claims to live nearby and is eager to befriend the Davenports. Soon the child becomes a fixture in their household, alternately ingratiating himself and raising suspicions, and exposing unacknowledged rifts and unexamined secrets that threaten to wreak psychological and spiritual havoc in the lives of his makeshift adoptive parents.

