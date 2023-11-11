Posted in: Aquaman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: aquaman, Aquaman 2, aquaman and the lost kingdom, dc, dc studios, warner bros discovery

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: A New International Poster Is Released

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is right around the corner, and a new international poster has dropped. The film will be released on December 20th.

DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery aren't exactly having a great year at the box office. Shazam! Fury of the Gods underperformed both critically and commercially, The Flash was a disaster on nearly every level, and when they finally released a good movie with Blue Beetle, the ongoing strikes and the fallout from Barbenheimer meant that no one went to see it. The studio has exactly one more chance to try and stick the landing for 2023, and it's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The first Aquaman was the surprise hit of the DC Universe, bringing in over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office at the end of 2018, but a lot has changed in the last five years, including the entire leadership team at Warner Bros. Discovery. People were getting even more nervous when the first trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom didn't release until mid-September, but now that both strikes are over, you can expect Warner Bros. Discovery will be out there pushing this one hard because you know this movie had a big price tag; they are going to try and recoup. As for us, that promo hasn't started yet, but IMP Awards has gotten their hands on a new international poster, and it is just as goofy looking as I hope this movie will be.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa—along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman—return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time, Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family and the world from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman's half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother's reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis' Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father's death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Directed by Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is produced by Peter Safran, Wan, and Rob Cowan. The executive producers are Galen Vaisman and Walter Hamada. The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents An Atomic Monster / A Peter Safran Production of A James Wan Film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, set to open in theaters internationally beginning 20 December 2023 and in North America on December 20, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

