Ramon Rodriguez Talks Bringing Nuance in The One and Only Ivan

When it comes to movies about circus animals, and even more so self-aware circus animals, the movies tend to go to one extreme or the other when it comes to the human characters. They either don't address it at all and the humans are all good people and no animal ever wants to leave the circus. Or the humans are so over the top bad guys that they might as well be twirling their mustache. However, The One and Only Ivan goes in a different direction and brings some nuance to the proceedings. The animals here are kept in cages but they aren't abused by their owner Mack (Bryan Cranston) and their other caretaker George (Ramon Rodriguez) makes sure that everything is going as well as it could. Bleeding Cool got the chance to talk to Rodriguez about bringing that nuance to a character that is usually characterized as a villain and about how a movie that was made two years ago became extremely relevant in a post-COVID-19 word.

Bleeding Cool: I would like to ask you what drew you to this particular role in this movie? I watched it last night and I did end up bawling my eyes out. And I really loved how much humanity you brought to George because you can very clearly see him struggling with, "I have a kid, I need to put food on the table" but at the same time, trying to do the right thing. And I really loved all the nuance you brought to that. Could you talk about that a little bit?

Ramon Rodriguez: There was something about him that I just found to be heartbreaking but also inspiring. He's sort of this everyday guy who works really hard to provide for his family. He's got a sick wife at home. He brings his daughter to work every day. He cares for these animals like they're his family. I saw him out of this as this rock. He's like a foundation that isn't calling for attention, but he can't crack. He's so loyal, Mac. And he has to hold Mac up and help him run this circle. He has to be a good dad for his daughter. And he is. And it's such a beautiful relationship that they had. He comes to this point where he has to make a very difficult decision in regards to does he do the right thing or does he what might be in his best interest, which is to keep working, to keep his job. It's a lovely character to play and a really inspiring, positive one.

BC: So obviously, it's a shame that we can't see the movie in theaters because of the pandemic. But at the same time, it was brought up in the press conference that the movie is about isolation and we're all having to isolate right now. Do you have any thoughts about how it's become even more timely just because of what's happening in the world right now?

RR: Obviously we didn't know or intend that this was going to be the situation when we filmed this two years ago. But I think you're right. A part of me was disappointed that it's not going to be in theaters. But, you know, this is a situation that we're in. And I think you're right. I think it actually resonates deeper now because we all can kind of feel like Ivan and these animals that are indoors. I love the parallels of self-discovery. You're introspective, you're looking within, your you and this country is going through a national identity [crisis] and I don't know that it would have happened had we not been all stuck at home having with having to explore things. I think that speaks exactly to Ivan's experience of self-discovery, of figuring out who he is and what he should be and keeping his promise to Stella. I think George has his own sort of self-discovery about having to do the right thing. When it's a very difficult decision to make and he wants to provide, I think he also realizes he has to set the right example to his daughter, who really is looking up to him at this moment. So I think it lands, even more so now.

BC: Did you read the book before reading the script or have you? Have you read the book?

RR: I read the book after the script. I wasn't aware of the book. But when I got the script and I and I just loved it, you know, it really moved me. They also sent me the book, and so I read the book. And I was like, this was incredible. Mike White did a fantastic job of adapting it. He kept the spirit. You know, a lot of this stuff is inspired by true events. It's pretty remarkable. There was an actual, Ivan gorilla that could paint, and that performed in a circus and that eventually found another home at the Atlanta Zoo. It's pretty remarkable that you can say that these things actually happen and come from a place of truth. Hopefully, that gets us all to evolve in our own journey like Ivan. It's a very inspiring piece. I'm really grateful that I got to be a part of something so positive, with a beautiful message. But it's not overtly beating you over the head with it. It's very nuanced.

The One and Only Ivan, directed by Thea Sharrock, stars Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, Brooklynn Prince, Chaka Khan, Ron Funches, Phillipa Soo, and Mike White, as the animals with the human characters played by Ramón Rodríguez, Ariana Greenblatt, and Bryan Cranston. It is streaming to Disney+ now.