Avatar: Fire And Ash Leads A Busy Weekend Box Office

Avatar: Fire and Ash took over the world's box office this past weekend, opening to almost $350 million worldwide.

Avatar: Fire and Ash got off to a massive start around the world this weekend, pulling in $347 million worldwide and taking the top spot all over the world. Here in the US, the figure was a bit more muted than expected at $89 million, a slight surprise. That is -16% below the last film's opening performance a few years ago. I think a lot of that has to do with the truncated timeline between sequels this time out, and that this one should prove to have legs heading into 2026, especially overseas. This gross also puts Disney over the $6 billion mark at the box office for 2025, pulling far, far ahead of Warner Bros.

Avatar Leads A Packed Box Office Into The Holidays

Remember Angel Studios? Well, they took the second spot this weekend behind Avatar with their new film, David, and I have to be honest, I had no idea that movie existed or was coming out last week when I made my predictions. Nobody had it making $22 million, which it did. That was enough to hold off another newcomer, The Housemaid. The thriller should hold well heading through the holiday weeks here. Fourth place went to yet another newcomer, SpongeBob Movie: The Search For SquarePants, which opened weakly below forecasts. Paramount probably should have had that one move to early spring. Rounding out the top five was Zootopia 2.

The box office top five for December 19:

Avatar: Fire and Ash- $89 million David- $22 million The Housemaid- $19 million SpongeBob Movie: The Search For SquarePants- $16 million Zootopia 2- $14.5 million

This week is Christmas, and we have our last three major openings for 2025. First, buzzy awards film Marty Supreme goes wide. Drama Song Sung Blue, featuring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, goes wide, and finally, Sony opens the quasi-sequel, but really a remake of Anaconda, starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd. For the five-day holiday, Avatar will rule, but I think Marty Supreme will take the second spot. There is a lot of buzz surrounding it, and it has already been a huge success in its limited release. I think Song Sung Blue gets lost in the shuffle a bit, and Anaconda opens fourth. I don't think that one is going to fare well. The good news is that there are plenty of films in theaters to drive business to close out 2025.

