Ray Porter Shares His Take on a Small Disputed Justice League Detail

It's pretty pointless to rehash a lot of the primary debacles surrounding the live-action Justice League since DC is in the midst of (nearly) recreating their entire cinematic roster. However, excluding the business side of the dissolution, there are still a few debated points from the film that have left fans with questions.

One of which includes the notion that DC's "big-bad," Darkseid, was a little confused about recalling the directions to something connected to his tireless purpose. Primarily – the idea that he can't remember the location of Earth after experiencing a rather devastating loss. Fans either used it for laughs on social media or genuinely questioned this potential plot hole (in their eyes) which has even gotten back to some of the cast, including Darkseid himself.

In a new interview with FandomWire, Darkseid actor Ray Porter was asked about the detail and offered the following as his response. "Consider the fact that he's turned a hundred thousand worlds to dust; it was so long ago that he found this equation, and then it was taken from him in battle, and he always wanted to 're-find' it." Porter then added, "We are talking so many thousands of years, so many planets, universes, and possible Earths. Uxas, the person who became Darkseid, has also changed so much in that long timespan. So, for someone whose knowledge spans so much, maybe the knowledge got lost in the vastness that it was on this Earth in particular. And then, Steppenwolf, of all people, approaches him about this."

Honestly, considering the future of the film is dead in the water, it might appear pretty pointless to nitpick every choice from a creative standpoint – but it's interesting to know how the actor portraying the character thinks about this creative detail. Do you agree with Porter's response to the lack of Darkseid recollection?