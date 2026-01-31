Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: chris pratt, guardians of the galaxy, Marvel Studios, mcu

Chris Pratt Shares His Thoughts on Star Lord's Status in the MCU

Chris Pratt reveals if he's still open to reprise his Guardians of the Galaxy role as Star Lord and where things could go next.

The Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy wrapped up in 2023 with a proper goodbye, closing out the found family story James Gunn built over three (extremely popular) films. For Peter Quill, though, the door never fully shut. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 ends with Star Lord back on Earth, sharing breakfast with his grandfather, then flashes a promise in simple white text that the Legendary Star Lord will return.

Since then, the Marvel universe has moved toward bigger crossover projects like Avengers: Doomsday, and Chris Pratt has not been announced for any of them yet. That has not stopped fans from wondering how Quill might slot into the next wave. On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Pratt revealed that he has already pitched Marvel on a way to bring the character back that would help shape the next stretch of stories.

Chris Pratt Shares His Thoughts on Star Lord's Potential MCU Return

When asked if he was actively throwing out ideas for his character's next arc, he revealed, "I'm down to contribute any way I can to them setting up the next 10 years of storytelling, you know, and I have a pretty strong idea of how I think I could contribute to that." Pratt later talked about what it would feel like to do more Guardians of the Galaxy work without Gunn at the helm. "The thing is, like, when we did Avengers with the Russos, it was an amazing experience, but also a slightly different experience than doing it with James," he said. "In a dream world, it would be somehow James, but I don't think that's likely to happen. So, I'd have to think about, like, who would be the right director. There are amazing directors out there. [I'm] sure we'll find the right guy… or girl."

Gunn now runs DC Studios, so a full reunion on a Marvel set feels unlikely, which puts extra focus on that unnamed next filmmaker and on the tone they would bring. And for Pratt, the key seems to be finding someone who understands why the Guardians movies felt specific in the first place and can fit that into a broader, long-term Marvel plan.

Marvel's next major crossover, Avengers: Doomsday, arrives in December 2026 with a stacked cast and a focus on characters like Steve Rogers, Thor, the Fantastic Four, Wakanda, and the X-Men. Pratt has said he is excited to watch that one as a fan, which suggests Star Lord will sit that event out. Still, with an open-ended title card and an actor who clearly wants back in, Peter Quill will probably return at some point, even if it doesn't feel like it's currently needed.

