Avengers: Doomsday Offers Captain America a "Central Role"

The directors of the upcoming Marvel Studios film Avengers: Doomsday address Captain America's return to the MCU.

Article Summary Avengers: Doomsday brings Chris Evans' Captain America back to a central role in the MCU storyline.

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo confirm Steve Rogers is key to the film's emotional and narrative core.

Robert Downey Jr. stars as Victor von Doom, uniting heroes across the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four.

Marvel teases a massive multiverse crisis with alliances between the Fantastic Four, Wakanda, and more.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in the middle of a major reset, with new heroes stepping up while some of its earliest icons circle back into view. At the center of that shift is Avengers: Doomsday, the first of two new team-up films that will pull together the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Wakanda, the X-Men, and more for a multiverse-level crisis, with Robert Downey Jr now playing Victor von Doom after his post-credits reveal in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

On top of that, Steve Rogers is officially back in the fight. And in a new interview with Empire (first shared via Screen Rant), directors Anthony and Joe Russo confirmed that Chris Evans' presence in Avengers: Doomsday will be a key pillar of the story. They explained, "His central role to the Avengers and the larger narrative of what the MCU has been something that's very personal to us. We can't see this narrative without his central role in it."

What We Know About Avengers: Doomsday (So Far)

Marvel still has the plot under wraps, but the recent teasers and tie-in films give a decent outline. The Fantastic Four: First Steps ends by introducing Doom in a mid-credits scene, setting him up as a looming threat beyond the cosmic Galactus storyline. A later Avengers: Doomsday teaser shown with Avatar: Fire and Ash showcases the Fantastic Four forming an alliance with Shuri, M'Baku, and Namor as a multiversal crisis bears down on their worlds, again pointing to Doom as the spark behind it all.

The ensemble cast pulls from almost every corner of the franchise, including Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Letitia Wright, Florence Pugh, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, and members of the favored Fox era X-Men like Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, alongside the new Fantastic Four team led by Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby.

Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday is directed by the Russo brothers and arrives exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars following on December 17, 2027, as the capstone of the divisive Phase Six. With that in mind, are you excited to see how the original Captain America fits into the next major MCU event? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

