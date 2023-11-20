Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: netflix, Rebel Moon, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire

Rebel Moon: 11 New Character Posters Spotlight The Impressive Cast

Netflix has released 11 new character posters for Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire that shows off the large and impressive cast of the film.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is going to be the big film for Netflix, and they will want to close out the year with a bang regarding this film. We have director's cuts on the way, a sequel that is already ready to go and dated, and plenty of other spin-offs in the works as well. So they want this to hit, and they want it to hit big. They have been marketing it more than Netflix usually markets a film, but that might have something to do with Zack Snyder since he is very good at drumming up hype using his own social media accounts. That is something that many directors and writers don't have these days. Netflix is doing its own thing as well, and today, it posted a massive pile of eleven character posters spotlighting this film's large but impressive cast.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A new universe awaits on Netflix starting December 22. From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, a 2-part movie event decades in the making. After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) — leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld. Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora, and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war, journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes, and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter. Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all.

