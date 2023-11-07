Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: netflix, Rebel Moon, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire

Rebel Moon: Zack Snyder Confirms A Very Limited 70mm Theatrical Run

Zack Snyder has confirmed that Rebel Moon will have a very limited, as in only four cities, 70mm theatrical release.

Over the summer, there were stories of people willing to drive hours to see Oppenheimer in the best possible theatrical conditions possible. It was proof that some people are willing to travel if it means they can support a film and see it in 70mm or other forms of large format releases. That doesn't mean we should regularly force fans to take the weekend off to go and see a movie, but there is a chance that this could be something we see on a more regular basis. For fans of Zack Snyder who want to see his upcoming film Rebel Moon in theaters, there is that extra hurdle of the fact that this film is a Netflix film, and if there is going to be a wide theatrical release, it hasn't been announced yet. So, if you want to see this film on the big screen in the best possible conditions, you'd better live in one of four cities. According to a tweet posted to Snyder's X/Twitter, the 70mm cut of Rebel Moon will be showing in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and London on December 15th. Tickets for those screenings will go on sale on November 15th.

No one can really blame studios like Netflix for being a bit hesitant to put anything they aren't trying to get an Oscar nomination for in a theater because, for every theatrical run that works [Glass Onion], there are several that really don't [The Grey Man, Extraction 2]. And while Snyder might have a dedicated online following, the streaming numbers for Zack Snyder's Justice League prove that just because something has a lot of hype online doesn't mean it will translate to actual revenue. Still, I think there is a good chance Rebel Moon will get a wider theatrical release at some point, maybe just a limited one after the film comes out if they decide not to do it before the film is released next month. We'll have to see.

REBEL MOON – PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE is opening exclusively in 70mm on December 15 in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and London. Get your tickets starting November 15. #RebelMoon #70mm — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) November 7, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Rebel Moon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed. It will stream to Netflix on December 22nd, 2023.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!