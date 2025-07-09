Posted in: Millennium Media, Movies | Tagged: red sonja

Red Sonja: Official Trailer Feels Like An Early 2000s Relic

The Red Sonja movie has emerged from development hell yet again with an official trailer that looks straight out of the early 2000s.

Article Summary Red Sonja’s official trailer debuts, evoking the style and flair of early 2000s fantasy films.

The film, long stuck in development hell, now has a U.S. distributor and confirmed release dates.

Two different official plot summaries have surfaced, creating mystery about the film’s direction.

Red Sonja will hit theaters on August 15, followed by a digital release on August 29 this year.

Hey, remember this movie was a thing that is happening? For a hot minute there, it felt like the new Red Sonja film went from 0-100 really quickly, and then everything went quiet. It's been a few years since we've heard anything about the film, but in late March, we learned that Samuel Goldwyn Films had picked up the film for domestic distribution, and it would see the light of day before the end of the year. Well, we have a release date and footage. The footage looks like a throwback to the early 2000s, warts and all. It's a vibe, that's for sure, and maybe playing this story completely straight while looking like something the Syfy Network might air is how you make this material work. Red Sonja is not getting a protracted theatrical window since the film will be released in theaters on August 15th and digital platforms on August 29th.

We also have something interesting with the film's summary: There appear to be two different ones. The YouTube description box is usually a good place for one-pager-like information, and that summary reads: "Enslaved by an evil tyrant who wishes to destroy her people, barbarian huntress Red Sonja must unite a group of unlikely warriors to face off against Dragan The Magnificent and his deadly bride, Dark Annisia." However, if you go to the official Samuel Goldwyn Films website, that summary reads: "Captured. Chained. Forced to fight for survival. Red Sonja must battle her way through the blood-soaked pits of a tyrant's empire and rally an army of outcasts to reclaim her freedom and take down Dragan and his ruthless bride, Dark Annisia." So your guess is as good as ours.

Red Sonja is directed by M.J. Basset and stars Matilda Lutz, Martyn Ford, Robert Sheehan, Wallis Day, Michael Bisping, Philip Winchester, Trevor Eve, Luca Pasqualino, and Rhona Mitra. It will be released in theaters on August 15th and on digital platforms on August 29th.

