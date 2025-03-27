Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: red sonja, Samuel Goldwyn Films

Red Sonja Film Picked Up By Samuel Goldwyn Films To Release In The US

We are one step closer to seeing the new Red Sonja film released, as Samuel Goldwyn Films has picked up the US distribution rights.

Article Summary Samuel Goldwyn Films secures U.S. rights for the new Red Sonja movie, set for theatrical release this year.

Matilda Lutz stars as Red Sonja, directed by M.J. Bassett, with a cast including Robert Sheehan and Wallis Day.

Producers express excitement for the project, emphasizing Red Sonja's legendary and empowered character.

Red Sonja returns to the big screen for the first time since 1985, ready to thrill diehard fans and newcomers alike.

Red Sonja is coming back to theaters. Samuel Goldwyn Films has picked up the rights to release the new film that has been done for quite some time in the US and plans to release it in theaters this year. Deadline reports that the film, directed by M. J. Bassitt, stars Matilda Lutz (Daisy Ridley's Magpie) as Red Sonja alongside Robert Sheehan (The Umbrella Academy), Wallis Day (Batwoman), Martyn Ford (Those About to Die), Michael Bisping (Den of Thieves), with Phillip Winchester (Strike Back) and Trevor Eve (Waking the Dead). Tasha Huo wrote the screenplay. "We're thrilled to be bringing Red Sonja to audiences across the nation. The fanbase for the legendary character is big and passionate, and we're confident that this film will deliver for them," said SGF president Peter Goldwyn.

Red Sonja Returns After Decades Away

Avi Lerner, Mark Canton, Courtney Solomon, Luke Lieberman, Les Weldon, Christa Campbell, Lati Grobman, Joe Gatta, M.J. Bassett, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger and Yariv Lerner serve as producers. Executive producers are Trevor Short, Darina Pavlova, Boaz Davidson, Tanner Mobley, Nick Barrucci, Dorothy Canton, Scott Karol, and Heidi Jo Markel. "I look forward to working with Samuel Goldwyn on the release of Red Sonja. This film has been a long road, and we couldn't be more excited about this screen version of the legendary character who is the, first and foremost, an empowered heroine. The fans are lined up and surely will be thrilled." said Canton. "The fans are ready, the movie is ready, and I can't wait to share Red Sonja's story with the world. Those who know her will see the heart and fire they love, and newcomers will discover the true She-Devil with a Sword," added Lieberman.

This will be the first time Red Sonja has been on the big screen since 1985 when Bridgitte Nielsen played She-Devil With a Sword. I like that they are bringing her to the screen instead of trying Conan again first. Will we see him in the film? I will say yes, but I would be okay if we didn't.

