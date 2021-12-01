Awkwafina Joins Hoult, Cage in Universal's Renfield

Awkwafina has signed on to be part of what is shaping up to be a pretty impressive cast for Universal's Renfield. Nicolas Cage has been tapped to play Dracula in Universal's upcoming Universal Monsters film Renfield. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news about Awkwafina joining the fun. Robert Kirkman and his company Skybound Productions will help produce the movie based on a pitch made by Kirkman. Chris McKay will helm the project, Rick and Morty writer Ryan Ridley will spin the tale of Renfield, and it will be produced by Skybound Entertainment's Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst. Nicholas Hoult will star in the film as Renfield.

Awkwafina Should Be Fantastic In This

No word on who exactly she is playing, but Awkwafina will team with Hoult's Renfield to take on Cage's Dracula. Could she be playing Van Helsing? My gut says yes. All of a sudden, we have ourselves a little mini-Universal Monsters universe of sorts forming. Dracula will also get a more serious film from Karyn Kusama, Ryan Gosling is signed on to play The Wolf Man, and two comedy powerhouses in Elizabeth Banks and Paul Feig also have movies set in this world as well, the former doing The Invisible Woman and the latter doing Dark Army, a comedy that features some Universal Monsters. It sounds like this Robert Kirkman film will be more in that vein.

Bring it all on, I say. As a huge fan my entire life of the Universal Monsters, I have been waiting a long time for these characters to get their due again. Kirkman is riding high after the extremely successful debut of the Invincible series on Amazon, and it is cool to see him trying to get this film to production. With such a great cast taking shape, this one should be pretty high on most anticipated lists.