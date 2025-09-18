Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged:

Resident Evil: Paul Walter Hauser Reportedly Joins The Cast

Paul Walter Hauser has reportedly joined the cast of writer and director Zach Cregger's adaptation of Resident Evil.

Hauser joins previously announced cast member Austin Abrams, with character details still under wraps.

Director Zach Cregger, fresh off success with Weapons, will helm the franchise for Sony Pictures.

The new Resident Evil movie is described as a horror and survival thriller after recent reboot attempts.

Writer and director Zach Cregger is coming off one hell of a summer. Weapons was not only a commercial success, but a critical one as well, and it seems to have really solidified Cregger's place among the other people elevating this new era of horror. And while some are bummed to hear that he's jumping to a franchise for Resident Evil instead of more original films, it sounds like Cregger is really excited for his take on the infamous video game franchise. We haven't heard much about the film so far. We first heard about Austin Abrams joining the cast back in March, but things have been quiet ever since. Now that Weapons is wrapping up its run in theaters, more information could be on the way. According to Deadline, Abrams is part of the cast, and they have announced that Paul Walter Hauser has also reportedly joined the cast. Hauser is coming off a pretty good summer, too, with a small but memorable role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. There are no further details about who anyone is portraying.

How Many Resident Evil Adaptations Is Too Many Resident Evil Adaptations?

It's almost comical at this point how many times someone has tried to make a Resident Evil something happen, constantly reviving the corpse of this IP in movies, television, and even the game series again and again, trying to capture the couple of times everything has fallen perfectly into place. And that "couple" changes depending on which corner of the fandom you're talking to, but the list is small, and you might be able to add the overall buckwild nature of the films to the list once they jumped the shark, but that was an accident.

The last ones to attempt were Netflix and Sony, which tried the year before, both of which were failures from the top down. Before that, we had the six-film series from Paul W.S. Anderson, in which each new release was just Anderson reminding us how insanely hot and badass his wife is (we don't blame him). In January, it was announced that Barbarian director Zach Cregger will write and direct the film for Sony. Sources are still a little vague about what this movie will be about, but according to THR, it " is decidedly on the horror track. It is also said to have elements of a wilderness survival thriller." So that's fun.

