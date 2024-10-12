Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: gladiator ii

Ridley Scott Has Written 8 Pages For A Potential Gladiator 3

Gladiator II director Ridley Scott recently said he has ideas for a third film but recently confirmed that he now has eight pages of a script.

Gladiator II's budget is rumored near $300M, needing big box office returns.

November's crowded with major film releases, including Wicked and Moana 2.

Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott, releases November 22, 2024.

While there don't appear to be any sure things when it comes to movies anymore, that hasn't stopped directors like Ridley Scott from putting the cart before the horse. If you asked people two months ago if Joker: Folie à Deux was a sure thing, they probably would have told you it was, yet here we are with reportedly one of the worst second-weekend drop-offs ever. So, for Scott to act like Gladiator II is a sure thing when November is packed with big movies with lots of hype is optimistic, to say the least. However, we knew that Scott had ideas for Gladiator III, but now he's confirmed to Total Film that he's moved beyond ideas and now has eight pages of a script.

"I've already got eight pages. I've got the beginning of a very good footprint," Scott said. "If there's a Gladiator 3, I don't think you'd ever go back into the arena. But I had to go back into the arena…"

Gladiator II has a rumored budget of nearly $300 million, so the film must crack half a billion at the worldwide box office to get out of the red. Those numbers seemed almost realistic in 2018/2019, but post-pandemic, it's much harder to do numbers like that for multiple films in a month. Disney, Universal, and Paramount are all eyeing big November releases with big budgets to recoup. If each film were released without the others, it wouldn't be an issue, but with Wicked, Moana 2, and Gladiator II, you have to wonder if there is enough money to go around during the busy holiday season.

Gladiator II: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott, stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, and Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington. It will be released on November 22, 2024.

