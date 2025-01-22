Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: nosferatu, robert eggers, werwulf

Robert Eggers Next Film Is Titled Werwulf & Is Dated Christmas 2026

Robert Eggers is reteaming with Focus for Werwulf, which reportedly takes place in 13th-century England and will be released on Christmas 2026.

Article Summary Robert Eggers teases 13th-century werewolf thriller "Werwulf," arriving Christmas 2026 from Focus Features.

"Werwulf" reunites Eggers with Sjón, promising historical accuracy down to the Old English dialogue.

After "Nosferatu's" success, Focus aims to capture gothic horror magic with another unconventional release date.

Eggers briefly considered black-and-white filming, but that doesn't appear to be the case anymore

To say that things have been going well for Robert Eggers and Focus Features might be the understatement of the year. After a pretty rough start to the partnership in 2022 with The Northman, which you all slept on, and you need to go fix that immediately, the studio greenlit Eggers' version of Nosferatu. From there, they seemed to make one weird decision after another, and the biggest one that people had a hard time understanding was the release date. This goth horror movie was also a Christmas movie. That, combined with a fantastic marketing effort that did not show us what Count Orlok looked like, led to box office success across the board. It was pretty obvious that Eggers's next film would likely be at Focus, and now we know what it is, or at least we know a bit, and they are looking to make that goth lightning strike twice. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Werwulf will be the next project from Eggers, which he co-wrote with Sjón (The Northman), and they have dated it for Christmas Day 2026.

As we said, talk about trying to make the gothic horror lightning strike again, but can anyone blame Focus or anyone involved? We don't know much about the film, but sources tell THR that " the story is set in 13th century England. The script also features dialogue that was true to the time period and has translations and annotations for those uninitiated in Old English." Ever since The VVitch, Eggers has been a filmmaker who looks for historical accuracy in his films right down to the smallest possible details. It's one of the reasons why, even when you might not think his films work in every way, they are almost always captivating. That attention to detail is important, and Eggers has made a name for himself leaning in. Werwulf was set to lean in so hard that Eggers initially considered shooting the film in black and white, but that doesn't appear to be the case anymore.

So, if you saw Nosferatu this year or late last year, enjoy your deep dive into Eggers' three other films. They are a good time, and we'll reconvene in 2026 for Werwulf.

