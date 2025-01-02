Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: nosferatu

Nosferatu: Focus Releases A 'Dressed' Episode On The Costumes

Costume designer Linda Muir has crafted some stunning pieces for Nosferatu, and Focus has released an episode of Dressed highlighting her work.

Focus Features has released a new episode of their ongoing series, Dressed. They release a series on their YouTube channel where they spotlight the costumes of the various Focus Features productions. This time, they have released an over ten-minute video with costume designer Linda Muir as they dive into all the gorgeous details behind Robert Eggers's Nosferatu. Pretty much every single detail in that film is beautiful, but costumes can be so underappreciated, and they can make or break a movie. Eggers has always been incredibly detail-oriented, so of course, everything in the costumes is historically accurate. We had a video released the other day that got into all of the props of the film, and now we have the costumes. Can we get some love for production design next? These are all aspects of film that need to be highlighted more and talked about outside of the context of year-end awards and Oscars. So it's really cool that Focus has an ongoing series here just to spotlight the costumes for the fashion nerds in the house.

Nosferatu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The summary of Nosferatu is a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Nosferatu is directed by Robert Eggers, and it will star Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson. It was released in theaters on December 25, 2024.

