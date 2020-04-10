Robin Hood Animated Remake In Development For Disney+

Robin Hood is getting an update at Disney. The film is being developed in the CGI/live-action hybrid, like The Lion King, Jungle Book, and Dumbo. The film will be directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada (Blindspotting). It will be written by Kari Garland (Lady and The Tramp 2019) with Justin Springer (Dumbo, Tron: Legacy) producing, according to Variety. The original animated Robin Hood film from Disney released in 1973. The original movie was "centered on the classic story of Robin Hood, Little John, Friar Tuck, Maid Marian, and the Sheriff of Nottingham. Hood, portrayed as a fox, led the fight against Prince John's excessive taxation. Little John was depicted as a bear, Friar Tuck as a badger, Prince John as a lion, the sheriff of Nottingham as a wolf, and Maid Marian as a vixen."

Robin Hood: The Latest Disney Remake

Robin Hood, as stated above, will join the live-action/CGI hybrid remakes the company has been doing for years now. The jury is out what makes these not just commercially successful. While the majority of them have made tons of money, their quality is all over the place. That makes Robin Hood an interesting choice. At least for me, when they are centered on animal characters, they look all kinds of wrong. The Lion King especially just felt off the entire film, especially when the characters were singing. On the other end of the spectrum, I thought Dumbo worked extremely well. That may be because Dumbo didn't talk, though. That won't be the case with Robin Hood.

If They Would Do This Film, Will They Ever Stop?

This, in my eyes, means that they will eventually go through their entire animated film catalog. Great Mouse Detective? Yep, and you can count on Oliver and Company and others coming as well. The real question, though, is when they get to the modern Disney films. You just know they are already thinking about Frozen and Moana live-action films. Robin Hood felt like a property they wouldn't get to, only due to it not being the most well-known or popular of their animated stable. Now that they are doing this one, however, all bets are off.

