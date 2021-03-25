Ron Livingston to Replace Billy Crudup as Henry Allen in The Flash

The cast of the forever delayed The Flash lost a Henry Allen and then gained a Henry Allen. Billy Crudup was originally set to return, and it looked, for a moment, like all of the people that got cast by Zack Snyder were going to be in the movie. However, because of COVID-19 and the general production hell that has been plaguing this production, Crudup had to drop out. This movie has been in production hell for years, and no one at DC or Warner Bros. wants to risk it all falling apart again for a supporting actor, so they decided to replace him. According to Variety, they decided to bring on Ron Livingston. The movie has also added Ian Loh, who will play the young version of Barry Allen, Saoirse-Monica Jackson from Derry Girls, and internet personality Rudy Mancuso have also been added in undisclosed roles.

There are quite a few DC projects that have had a hard time getting off of the ground, but The Flash might be one of the more troubled production. It was initially announced with a 2018 release date and has gone through nearly half a dozen directors and page-one rewrites ever since. It really looks like things are actually going to get off of the ground this time as they have a director and a start date of next month.

The Flash currently has a November 4, 2022 release date, and starting production in April makes sure that no one is going to be rushing to meet a release date. This is clearly a movie with a big cast, so doing even basic reshoots could be a challenge once post-production starts, so it's good that there is plenty of time. Maybe everyone will be able to keep their star from allegedly choking female fans.