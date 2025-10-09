Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: roofman

Roofman: Casting "All Of My Favorite Actors" BTS Featurette

In a new behind-the-scenes featurette, Roofman director Derek Cianfrance explains that he was able to cast all of his favorite actors in the film.

The behind-the-scenes video showcases the unique cast dubbed an "isle of misfit toys."

Channing Tatum's first scene filmed was the memorable singles dinner his character attends.

Roofman premiered at Toronto International Film Festival and premieres in theaters soon.

Casting is a crucial part of filmmaking. If it's done right, it's either so seamless that you barely notice or it elevates the entire production. However, poor casting can significantly hinder a production, so getting it right is crucial. For Roofman director Derek Cianfrance, as he explained in a new behind-the-scenes featurette which was recently released, he explained that he wanted the "isle of misfit toys" while getting the added bonus of getting to work with a laundry list of what he considers "his favorite actors." It turns out Roofman is bringing a lot of people together who really wanted to work together, and we also learn some little details like the first scene that star Channing Tatum shot was the singles dinner his character attends, where, let's say, the gender divide is not exactly equal. Roofman premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and we'll see if it can find an audience in theaters later this week.

Roofman: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on an unbelievable true story, Roofman follows Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), a former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald's restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman. After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys "R" Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move. But when he falls for Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in.

Roofman, directed by Derek Cianfrance, stars Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, Jimmy O. Yang, and Peter Dinklage. It will be released in theaters on October 10, 2025

