Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: donnie yen, john wick, John Wick: Chapter 4

Donnie Yen Is In Talks To Direct His John Wick Spin-Off Film

Last year, it was announced that a John Wick spin-off film about Donnie Yen's Caine was greenlit, and now Yen has revealed he's also in talks to direct.

Article Summary Donnie Yen is in talks to direct his John Wick spin-off film about his character, Caine.

Yen is passionate about maintaining the franchise's quality while bringing fresh ideas.

Lionsgate shows confidence in expanding the John Wick universe without Keanu Reeves.

Chad Stahelski, the John Wick mastermind, is expected to guide and support the spin-off.

In John Wick: Chapter 4, we are introduced to Caine, played by the always incredible Donnie Yen. If we're counting Star Wars, this is the second time in the last decade that Yen has played a blind dude who could kick the absolute crap out of you, but that's neither here nor there. During the film, Caine killed Koji, the manager of the Osaka Continental Hotel, but didn't kill his daughter, Akira, played by Rina Sawayama. In the film's post-credits scene, we see Caine going to Paris to reunite with his daughter; she was used as leverage to get him involved with everything in the first place, with Akira approaching him, weapons in hand. It seemed like a rather obvious setup for another movie in the John Wick universe, and it turned out that was the case because, in May 2024, it was announced the movie was happening with filming set to happen this year. However, that was the last we heard about it, at least until now. Yen recently spoke to Collider about the new film he is directing and starring in, The Prosecutor. When asked about the possibility that he could direct his own spin-off movie, it sounds like that could happen.

"I think both the fans, as well as the studio, want this to happen, and we'll see," Yen said. "I don't know, Steve. I can only tell you that much. But yes, we are talking, and we are talking intimately. We'll see what happens. But at the same time, I hold responsibility as well as a pressure that I don't want to ruin the franchise. I try to do my best to bring something fresh to the franchise itself. I don't want to bring down the expectations for the fans. I try to do my best, like always."

Yen said that his work on The Prosecutor is "giving me a fair chance of showing the type of director I am and the potential of me being a director," even if the scope of this film compared to Hollywood blockbusters doesn't entirely compare. He explained that he dedicated himself completely to The Prosecutor: "I didn't do anything else; I spent a year doing this movie," and would bring that same energy to a potential John Wick film.

"I have to flesh it out. I have a couple of ideas in my mind of how I would like the story to go. But we'll see," Yen said. "I don't want to give away too much because I don't know if I'm in that position to give that away. But they've been very persistent, and they've been very passionate about me taking on this project."

So it sounds like Lionsgate wants this to happen, so that's a good thing. That means they have faith that Ballerina will prove that there is plenty of room for growth in the John Wick universe without John Wick. Caine's connection to John also means that the film has perfect opportunities for Keanu Reeves to show up in just a flashback or two, so he's once again in the movie, but without doing any damage to those poor knees. Yen said that he expected Chad Shahelski to be on hand should he need any help with this."He better be there! I want to make sure it's going to be a lot of fun. My attempt is to try to make something that won't disappoint the fans and the general audience," he said. Stahelski is basically the Kevin Feige of the John Wick universe, as he'll keep working on all projects and making sure everything is shaping up the way it needs to. The year has just started, so there is plenty of time for some ink to dry on some contracts, make some cast and director announcements, and for production to kick off and stay on that initially pitched timeline.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!