Rooney Mara To Play Audrey Hepburn In New Biopic

Rooney Mara has signed on to play Audrey Hepburn in a new biopic by director Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name). Mara will also serve as a producer on the project, from a script by Michael Mitnick. The project is set up at Apple. Hepburn has long been rumored to be the subject of a biopic, with numerous projects starting and stopping over the years. It looks like Apple wins, as they get quite the creative team behind the film with Rooney Mara and Luca Guadagnino in front of and behind the camera. Variety was one of many trades with the news as it broke.

Rooney Mara Looks Strikingly Similar To Hepburn

"Hepburn is an acting legend celebrated for her performances in classics like "Breakfast at Tiffany's," "My Fair Lady," "Wait Until Dark," "Charade," and "Sabrina." During her four-decade career, Hepburn achieved EGOT status, winning Emmy, Oscar, Tony, and Grammy awards, the last of which she received posthumously. She was also a dedicated humanitarian, working with UNICEF to help children in Africa, South America, and Asia and receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992." I cannot believe how similar these two look. Rooney Mara can really pull off the look, that is for sure. She is also a very gifted actress; who else could have pulled off that pie-eating scene in A Ghost Story?

This will be a home run, and for my money, it will be the first big awards contender for Apple when it releases. There is no timeline for when this might go in front of cameras right now, but here's hoping that it is sooner rather than later. Rooney Mara is a busy actress, but this one is too juicy not to sink her teeth into sooner rather than later. More on this one to come for sure.