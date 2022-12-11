Rush Hour 4 in Works Says Star Jackie Chan, Meeting with Director

Jackie Chan might not be the action star he once was as he's approaching closer to 70 years of age, but he still jumps at new opportunities afforded him even if he's not working on American films as he used to. The 68-year-old actor is largely focused on his own films, expanding the types of roles he's been taking from more dramas and voiceovers. While he was more active in the US, he starred in two buddy film franchises Rush Hour and Shanghai Knights, that paired him with Chris Tucker and Owen Wilson, respectively. The actor announced at the Red Sea Festival (via Deadline Hollywood) that a fourth Rush Hour is in the works.

Rush Hour 4 Is Coming, But When?

The last film in the franchise Rush Hour 3 was in 2007, and with the resurgence of legacy sequels, perhaps there will be interest in the New Line Cinema franchise again. "We're talking about part 4 right now," Chan said, adding that he's talking to the film's director to discuss the script. Aside from the potential insurance issues with Chan's track record of insisting he perform his own stunts, there's the issue of who takes over the franchise since Brett Ratner helmed the previous three films. The director's past sexual harassment and misconduct charges make his return unlikely.

Chan and Tucker starred in the Rush Hour films since 1998, along with sequels in 2001 and 2007. Chan played Hong Kong inspector Lee, who develops an odd couple-like pairing alongside Tucker's LAPD officer Carter as they solve crimes in America and overseas across all three films. The films combined for $849 million gross in the global box office, with the 2007 film dropping off considerably from Rush Hour 2's from $347 million to $256 million, which was barely more than the 1998 original's take at $245 million. The production budget for 3 was doubled for 2 at $180 million. Chan veered away from Hollywood citing the lack of diverse roles that reflect his range aside from the animated Kung Fu Panda film franchise, but the actor showed American audiences his more serious side in the 2010s The Karate Kid remake and 2017's The Foreigner.