Posted in: Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged:

Ryan Gosling Is In Talks To Star In Shawn Levy's Star Wars Film

Ryan Gosling is reportedly in talks to star in Shawn Levy's Star Wars film, which sources say is a "stand-alone" and unconnected to the Skywalker Saga.

Article Summary Ryan Gosling may star in Shawn Levy's stand-alone Star Wars film, unrelated to the Skywalker Saga.

If signed, Gosling's involvement could fast-track Levy's film as the next Star Wars project.

The film aims to explore new corners of the Star Wars universe, free from known characters.

Multiple Star Wars films are in development; Levy's project might gain priority with Gosling.

It feels like a joke that the number of Star Wars movies is at varying production levels. We went from Star Wars being utterly absent from the big screen following the lukewarm release and reception to The Rise of Skywalker, to multiple films being in development, to more movies getting announced every day, it feels like. The worst part is that this is a game we've played in the Star Wars universe before, and we played with DC as well; so many announced projects are announced, and then nothing else happens with them. At the time of writing, one of the many announced Star Wars films has been shot, is in post-production, and has a confirmed release date. One of the other movies that might be getting a little more traction is the film from director Shawn Levy. The last we heard about the film was over the summer, but it didn't seem to be a priority for anyone. It might be a priority now that reports are circling that Ryan Gosling is in talks to join the cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The ink isn't dry anywhere, and it's one of those gets where everything would get thrown into chaos if they sign Gosling. It sounds like Disney and Lucasfilm aren't going to sign someone like Gosling and then sit on the project for god knows how long. If Gosling signs on, sources say that not only will this be Levy's next project, it will be the next Star Wars project, period. We don't have any confirmed details, of course, but THR has two things that tell us a lot. The first is that the film is reported to be a stand-alone, which, considering the franchise's track record with trilogies, is probably the right decision. The other big thing is it will be "unconnected to the so-called Skywalker Saga, the stories centered on well-established and beloved characters Luke Skywalker and his father, Anakin."

So much like James Mangold, it sounds like Levy has little interest in exploring established characters, but that doesn't mean it will take place during a completely different time period, either. One of the things that really crippled Star Wars, as the universe expanded, was how everyone seemed to be related or connected to everyone. It made what should be a large and vast universe feel small. So many different corners and time periods of the Star Wars universe haven't been explored yet. Mangold is set to do that, and Star Wars on TV has been doing that to mixed results.

The Many Star Wars Films In Development

Before January 2024, we would have said that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy seemed to be the furthest along in terms of development compared to the other Star Wars films that have been announced. However, when Jon Favreau joined the ranks, and The Mandalorian & Grogu went into and wrapped production last year, it's unclear where Daisy Ridley's return to the big screen falls on this suddenly hectic timeline. The Mandalorian & Grogu will be released on May 22, 2026. Dave Filoni is using his film as a final wrap to all of the television shows. So, all seasons need to be released before that can happen. James Mangold brought on a new writer for his film in July 2024, which reportedly has a working title of Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, and they recently spoke about how freeing it is writing a story that takes place so far away from established canon. Taika Waititi has said he's in no rush to get this film off the ground and is still in the scripting phase.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!