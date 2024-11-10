Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: channing tatum, deadpool & wolverine, gambit, ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Says Marvel Is "Obsessed" With Channing Tatum As Gambit

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has revealed that people at Marvel Studios are "obsessed" with Channing Tatum as Gambit.

There were surprise cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine, and then there were cameos that we all saw coming a mile away. Perhaps one that really surprised people was the moment Channing Tatum turned up as Gambit because that is something only terminally online nerds [affectionate] would know about. That is a character that never even made it to the big screen in any plausible way. After seeing Deadpool & Wolverine, this writer first tried to find as many Gambit fans as humanly possible and annoy the everloving hell out of them to explain whether Tatum's Gambit worked in any possible way. The reactions were "mixed" to "pretty positive," but it sounds like some people are very into what Tatum was doing as Gambit. Ryan Reynolds was recently on Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast and revealed that people at Marvel are "obsessed" with Tatum in that role.

"I honestly don't know what goes on behind closed doors in the bookkeeping sessions at Marvel, but I do know that they're obsessed with him in that role," Reynolds said. "It's kind of like the same situation I went through. Once you show that it works well, that's really what they need. Sometimes they just need to see it in action. … And Channing is so singular in how he plays that character, but also he's so beautiful physically, the way he moves and the way he can pick up steps."

Tatum and his desire to see Gambit on the big screen very much mirror Reynolds and his desire to see Deadpool accurately portrayed on the big screen as well. The Gambit film had a lot of false starts and almost got off the ground a couple of times, but it just didn't happen. However, the nice thing about the multiverse and movies like any of the Avengers titles or Deadpool & Wolverine is that you can essentially audience-test a character and see if people are interested. Reynolds is making it sound like the right people could be interested in bringing Tatum as Gambit to the big screen, and according to that deleted scene, he was one of the Fox heroes who managed to survive.

