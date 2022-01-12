SAG Awards 2022 Film Nominees: Gucci, Dog Lead The Way

This year, SAG Awards nominees in the film category are more spread around this year, but two films led the way in nominations, as House of Gucci and The Power Of The Dog each scored three nominations. Dog actually did not get into the Best Performance By A Cast category, the SAG version of Best Picture. Also, a surprise: Spider-Man: No Way Home was shut out of the Best Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble. Marvel Studios scored two nominations in that category, with Black Widow and Shang-Chi nominated. You can see the nominees in the film categories below, and the ceremony will take place on February 27th, and air live on TBS/TNT.

SAG Awards 2022 Nominees: Film

SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

SAG Award for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix: Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings