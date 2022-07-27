Samaritan Trailer Shows Sylvester Stallone As Forgotten Superhero

Samaritan is a new film starring Sylvester Stallone as a forgotten superhero, missing for 25 years after supposedly perishing in a fight with his nemesis. With crime on the rise, a 13-year-old thinks his neighbor may just be that hero and is going to try to coax him out of retirement. The film also stars Javon "Wanna" Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, and Moises Aria and is directed by Julius Avery from a script by Bragi F. Schut. MGM will release this on Prime Video on August 26th, and the trailer for the film can be found below.

Samaritan Synopsis

"Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon "Wanna" Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty-five years ago, Granite City's super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis. Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin. Starring Sylvester Stallone, Javon "Wanna" Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, Moises Aria. Directed By Julius Avery."

Prime Video also released some stills from the film as well, which can be found below.

You know, if there was one actor I would want in a role like this, it would indeed be Stallone. After watching what he did with Rocky Balboa these last few outings, he will bring the right amount of levity to this role. Now, will the film be any good? That trailer feels a little promising but a little heavy-handed as well. Samaritan will release on Prime Video on August 26th.