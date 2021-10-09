SAW Twitter Account Teases Something For October 26th, Probably NFT's

SAW fans may have a Halloween treat to look forward to. The official Twitter account for the series tweeted a cryptic message this afternoon, saying "10.26.21. Something horrifying heading your way." and a thread of various traps from the franchise below. My guess? SAW is doing a series of NFT's featuring various traps and scenes from the many films in the series. The latest film set in the franchise universe, Spiral, came out earlier this year after being delayed quite a bit by the pandemic. It was an okay film, in the upper half of quality for the franchise for sure. You can see the cryptic tweet below.

Probably Nothing, But A New SAW Film Wouldn't Be A Surprise

Horror franchises are never truly dead, so another SAW film would not be a surprise at all , but expected. I do like the idea of doing more spin-offs and trying something different though. In Spiral, "A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game."

Honest question here, and feel free to reach out to me: what the hell is an NFT anyway? I do not understand them, and they have to be somewhat successful since everyone is doing them. Will people pay hundreds of dollars for a SAW NFT? Has the world gone mad? This might not be an NFt announcement, but I am willing to bet it is. Guess we will find out on October 26th.

