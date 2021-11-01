Scott Pilgrim: Edgar Wright Envy of Rachel Zegler's Halloween Costume

Of all the films Edgar Wright's done over the years, he's arguably the most synonymous with the 2010 cult classic Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Aside from the endless array of pop culture references, probably about half the principal cast were and would be involved in some tentpole superhero franchise at some point. Rachel Zegler, who will star in the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods, dressed up as Envy Adams, originally played by Brie Larson, lipsynching as the film plays in the background with the Tweet, "so that's Ramona….".

How Rachel Zegler Caught Attention to the Scott Pilgrim Director

Catching the eye of the Last Night in Soho director, Wright offered his tongue-in-cheek response. While the 2010 Universal film flopped in the box office, its continued popularity and the emergence of its stars led to him re-mastering the sound in a special 4K release. For those unfamiliar, Chris Evans (Lucas Lee) was already the Human Torch in The Fantastic Four in 2005 and, after Scott Pilgrim, ended up as the MCU's Captain America. Larson is Captain Marvel. Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ramona Flowers) was DC's Huntress. Thomas Jane (Vegan Police) was already Marvel's The Punisher, and Brandon Routh (Todd Ingram) was already DC's Superman prior to joining Wright's film.

Other Works

In addition to Last Night in Soho, Wright has also directed the documentary The Sparks Brothers, both for Focus Features. He's currently attached to do the remake of Stephen King's The Running Man, which he wrote under his Richard Bachman years. The novel was originally loosely adapted to a 1987 film directed by Paul Michael Glaser, written by Steven E. de Souza, and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger. Zegler will star in the Stephen Spielberg theatrical adaptation of West Side Story and attached to Marc Webb's Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, both for Disney.