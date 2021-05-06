Scott Pilgrim 10th Anniversary Rerelease Extends, Expands in Theatres

Fans keep reminding Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director Edgar Wright of its relevance as it reached its 10-year anniversary. Despite its initial flop status at the box office for Universal, the film based on the Bryan Lee O'Malley comic developed quite a cult following leading up to its limited rerelease in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos formats in theatres. Wright, cinematographer Bill Pope, sound mixer Julian Slater, colorist Stephen Nakamura, and editor Paul Machliss oversaw the remaster. With the conceptual art showing Scott (Michael Cera) and Gideon (Jason Schwartzman) in their climactic battle, Wright wrote, "#ScottPilgrim just got a 1UP! 🎮 The exclusive 1-week re-release in #DolbyCinema ends tomorrow, BUT if you weren't able to see it in a theatre, you can still get the big-screen experience of Scott Pilgrim as it expands in @amctheatres & other theaters from Friday in the US!"

It's not just the typical fans who drew inspiration from Wright's work. "I know this because there are quite a few directors, friends of mine, who say to me, 'Hey, would you sign a Scott Pilgrim poster for my son?'" he told Collider. "I've definitely done ones for Sam Mendes, JJ Abrams, Jon Favreau. Jack Black just the other day. It's like, 'Hey, could you sign a Scott Pilgrim poster for my son?' So there are obviously some 10- and 11-year-olds, who obviously did not see when it first came out, who love that movie. And I've heard that a lot from people. So it's nice in a way."

The film follows Scott, who's the bassist of his band, who falls in love with Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) at a party. Unfortunately, to continue to see her, he must defeat her seven evil exes. Chock full of video game references, the film featured a who's who of present and future superhero films with the likes of Winstead (Birds of Prey), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Brandon Routh (Superman Returns, Legends of Tomorrow), Thomas Jane (The Punisher), and Chris Evans (Fantastic Four, Captain America).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World – Official 10th Anniversary Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=egkIeDQiUrc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World | Celebrating 10 Years (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tW4or1QH4n8)