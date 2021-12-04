Scream 2022 Relaunch Drops Several Stunning Cast Posters

Scream is now just over a month away from slashing its way back into the hearts of horror lovers everywhere, and the film's marketing campaign certainly knows how to appease its audience.

Just last week, the upcoming revival of the legendary horror property revealed its legacy cast posters, celebrating the iconic trio of Sidney, Dewey, and Gale. Now, after wrapping up an exciting live-streamed event for CCXP Worlds 2021, the film unveiled a poster for nearly each and every cast member (or our pool of victims and, or suspects).

In the series of cast posters, we see the return of franchise alum Judy Hicks and the entire next generation of Scream youth – with the film's new tagline reading, "it's always someone you know." On social media, the Official account referenced the character's personalities, such as Mindy Meeks-Martin "knowing the rules" and Judy's noting that her bullet-proof vest joke in the previous film "isn't knife proof."

The film's recent description for the epic return to Woodsboro reads: Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past. Neve Campbell ("Sidney Prescott"), Courteney Cox ("Gale Weathers") and David Arquette ("Dewey Riley") return to their iconic roles, alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Scream is a film by Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group, A Project X Entertainment Production, and is Executive Produced by Kevin Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, Marianne Maddalena. The buzz-worthy slasher feature is additionally written by James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick and directed by Radio Silence duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett.

The fifth installment of Scream will be released exclusively in theaters on January 14, 2022.