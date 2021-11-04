Scream 2022 Featurette Debuts, With Nods To Wes Craven

Scream marketing is ramping up, as we are only a little over two months away from the franchise coming back in a big way in theaters. A big part of what they talk about in this little glimpse inside deals with the new characters sharing time with the Woodsboro folk we already know and love and how this is almost a passing of the torch moment. You can see the new look at Scream down below.

Scream Sure Seems Like A Passing Of The Torch

here is why this is not called Scream 5 as originally thought, according to Executive Producer Kevin Williamson: "Well, it was always Scream 5 because it's the fifth one," Williamson explained. "So I think we just threw that name out, but I don't think they ever seriously were going to call it a Scream 5. I don't think anybody wanted to see the number five after something. You'd have to ask them – Paramount or whoever, but I think taking the 5 off and calling it Scream [works] because it's brand new. There's the legacy cast and how they infuse this new world, and there's this whole new generation and a new cast of characters that are extremely fun. I think it was a great cast. It's an amazing group of kids and young talent, and they're very, very good. They pop off the screen, and now our Sidney's and our mature characters who enter into it, they're the adults. It works really, really well."

I guess that sort of makes sense. I still wish it had the 5 there. I was on the fence about needing another film in this franchise, but the trailer made me excited. Scream, starring Marley Shelton, Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette, will stalk theaters on January 14, 2022.