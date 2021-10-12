Paramount's Scream Trailer is Everything We Hoped for and More

It's an unforgettable day for horror fans everywhere because the trailer for Paramount Pictures' upcoming film Scream has been unveiled, revealing a resurrected Ghostface.

After the Scream Twitter account shared a cryptic tweet with seven drops of blood last week – we correctly assumed it was a proposed countdown to the highly anticipated trailer for the franchise revival. Over the weekend, in celebration of the original film's 25th-anniversary screening, a message was shared that indicated the countdown was accurate, all leading to this momentous horror treat. Precisely 25 years after the events of the first Scream, the new trailer brings back Sidney Prescott as the heart and soul of the franchise – teasing that aside from returning cast members, there's a goal to establish fresh blood. Of course, that can't come without nostalgic tie-ins because that's what Scream has always delivered; however, bringing the title back to simply, Scream is beginning to make plenty of sense.

In the pulse-pounding trailer, we also discover that Gale and Dewey are equally prepared to get in the mix. The new teenaged targets have direct connections to the first series of murders committed by Billy Loomis and Stu Macher. The trio all take a beat to showcase their expertise in this first exciting footage of the film, making the original three survivors take on a seasoned Randy-like role to advise the next generation on how to defeat a few masked psychopaths.

With the new cast, several selective snippets provide some idea of what they will bring to the table, and Ghostface doesn't appear to be making it easy. In the first visceral teaser, plenty of shots indicate how brutal this film could really be, through fire, knives, broken bones, and more – but you can expect us to extensively elaborate on the trailer breakdown very soon!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Scream | Official Trailer (2022 Movie) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=beToTslH17s)

The film's synopsis also details the respect to the first Scream, noting, "Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past. Neve Campbell ("Sidney Prescott"), Courteney Cox ("Gale Weathers") and David Arquette ("Dewey Riley") return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar."

The trailer for Scream can be seen above, and if you're anything like us, you'll want to check it out more than once. Scream slashes its way into theaters starting January 14, 2022.