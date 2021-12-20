Scream: New Featurette Pays Tribute To Wes Craven

Scream is in theaters in about three weeks, which is crazy. Today though, the production posted a video paying tribute to one of the most iconic horror directors in history and one of the fathers of the franchise, Wes Craven. I love that they all had Wes on their minds while making this Scream because a small part of me is worried that since he doesn't have a hand in this one, it will feel too different. You can turn on the waterworks by watching the featurette below.

Scream Could Be The Ultimate Love Letter To Wes

"Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past."

Dylan Minnette (Goosebumps), Mason Gooding (Let It Snow), Kyle Gallner (Ghosts of War), Jasmin Savoy Brown ("Love") and Mikey Madison (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Jack Quaid ("The Boys"), Melissa Barrera ("In The Heights"), Jenna Ortega ("You") and Marley Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks will star alongside the returning cast, including Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette. The new Scream is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and produced by Chad Villella of the filmmaking group Radio Silence, who was previously impressed with Ready or Not. The screenplay is by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

Not long to go now. As I have stated before, I really hope one of the returning players is the killer in this one. Maybe not Sydney, as that is too obvious and not all that interesting. But wouldn't it be cool if it was Dewey? There are a few different ways to make that twist interesting, and it could easily tie into the original films. The Scream films are all about revisionist history anyway. We will all find out when Scream opens in theaters on January 14th.