Scream Twitter Account Drops Cryptic Countdown Tweet

We've been actively discussing the upcoming marketing campaign for the 2022 film Scream, and after plenty of speculation, fans have been given hope that something is coming (soon)!

Now that we've fully entered spooky season and horror films are upon us, Scream supporters have been eagerly awaiting their first look at the upcoming slasher property. We've heard a lot of positive buzz from the team involved, the actors in the film, and even industry names who are just somewhat aware of where the film will go – so to be expected, there's a lot of intrigue surrounding the fifth film in the Scream universe.

With the beginning of their promotional run for the original house from the film's climax, it felt like it was the beginning of something great – and now the Scream Twitter account has teased a possible countdown for what many believe is the first official trailer.

Early on Tuesday morning, the three hashtags #Ghostface, #Scream and #ScreamMovie revealed a custom Twitter emoji with Ghostface himself, causing people to speculate that something would be on the way. Within the hour, the account then tweeted seven blood emojis, lining up with the re-release of Scream next week to celebrate the film's upcoming 25th anniversary.

Considering Paramount's history with trailer reveals on Tuesday, the timeline matches up to suggest that the Scream account was teasing a seven-day countdown until the trailer will drop – something that has already been rumored leading up to the Scream event next week. As Halloween Kills prepares to launch its theatrical run shortly after, it would make a lot of sense to plug the trailer into as many horror releases as possible – not that Scream needs to remind us of its existence; we just genuinely appreciate the content!

Do you also believe that the Scream trailer will drop next week?